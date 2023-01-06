A Bride’s Choice presents: The Ultimate Bridal Event 2023

An event for those “tying the knot”
Poster for the Ultimate Bridal Event
Poster for the Ultimate Bridal Event(A Bride's Choice)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 9:05 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - After a two-year pandemic hiatus, A Bride’s Choice is bringing back The Ultimate Bridal Event to Upper Michigan.

The event will feature a fashion show to show off new inventory including, but not limited to, bridal gowns from Stella York, Christina Wu “Destination,” and A Bride’s Choice’s Private Line.

The Bridal Event has been put on pause for the past couple of years.

The event will be on January 8, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Ojibwa Casino.

Click here to learn more about the event and to pre-register.

You can also visit A Bride’s Choice at their Facebook page to learn more about the event.

