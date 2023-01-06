A Bride’s Choice presents: The Ultimate Bridal Event 2023

HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - After a two-year pandemic hiatus, A Bride’s Choice is bringing back The Ultimate Bridal Event to Upper Michigan.

The event will feature a fashion show to show off new inventory including, but not limited to, bridal gowns from Stella York, Christina Wu “Destination,” and A Bride’s Choice’s Private Line.

The Bridal Event has been put on pause for the past couple of years.

The event will be on January 8, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Ojibwa Casino.

Click here to learn more about the event and to pre-register.

You can also visit A Bride’s Choice at their Facebook page to learn more about the event.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.