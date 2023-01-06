Breaking News: Fire crews on the scene at Birchgrove Mobile Home Community

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Fire, Chocolay Township Fire and Semco Energy are all on the scene of an early morning fire in Marquette.

According to at TV6 reporter on the scene, around 2:30 a.m. Friday morning the flames were put out, but heavy smoke was still coming from the mobile home located at lot 12 in the Birchgrove Mobile Home Community.

TV6 is unsure if there are any injuries, or how the fire started.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.