UP contractors, laborers attend first-ever Trades Night

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Construction Council (UPCC) held its first annual Trades Night in collaboration with Michigan Building & Construction Trades Council Thursday night.

Industry leaders elected officials, contractors and trades people from all over the U.P. attended the event. It was held at the Ramada Inn in Marquette.

It highlighted industry challenges and opportunities in the Upper Peninsula. There was also a panel discussion led by officials from Billerud, Eagle Mine, Delta-Schoolcraft ISD, UPPCO and more.

UPCC Executive Director Mike Smith said most of the challenges talked about were after-effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have significant delays in supply lines and inflation. We want to make sure to talk about those and how to better address the issue. We can provide more than just the construction and maintenance in the industry. We want to make sure to provide support to our partners,” Smith said.

UPCC will be holding another event on Feb. 4 to announce a new pilot training program for students.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.