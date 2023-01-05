UP contractors, laborers attend first-ever Trades Night

Trades Night
Trades Night(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Construction Council (UPCC) held its first annual Trades Night in collaboration with Michigan Building & Construction Trades Council Thursday night.

Industry leaders elected officials, contractors and trades people from all over the U.P. attended the event. It was held at the Ramada Inn in Marquette.

It highlighted industry challenges and opportunities in the Upper Peninsula. There was also a panel discussion led by officials from Billerud, Eagle Mine, Delta-Schoolcraft ISD, UPPCO and more.

UPCC Executive Director Mike Smith said most of the challenges talked about were after-effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have significant delays in supply lines and inflation. We want to make sure to talk about those and how to better address the issue. We can provide more than just the construction and maintenance in the industry. We want to make sure to provide support to our partners,” Smith said.

UPCC will be holding another event on Feb. 4 to announce a new pilot training program for students.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First baby born in the Upper Peninsula in 2023
First baby born in the Upper Peninsula in 2023
After being responsible for the death of his mother in late January of last year, 18-year-old...
Hancock teen Isaiah Strieter sentenced to prison for manslaughter charge in mother’s death
Gas leak
“Shelter in Place” advisory in Crivitz lifted
Buffalo Bills saftey Damar Hamlin,left and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden,right prior...
NFL rallies to support Hamlin as his condition improves
2017 Tahquamenon Sled dog race
Tahquamenon Country Sled Dog race canceled

Latest News

An EKG is one way cardiologists can detect any abnormalities in a person's heartbeat
Dickinson County cardiologist credits first responders for providing immediate care to Bills Safety Damar Hamlin
John Zanon in court (File)
Second defendant in Norway Township assault sentenced in Dickinson Co. District Court
Michigan Tech University's Research Day, an event focused on MTU staff fellowship and sparking...
Michigan Tech University’s faculty-focused Research Day returns to in-person format
Exterior of the Storehouse Community Center in Stephenson
Menominee County pantry helps feed 61 families in December