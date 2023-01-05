Troopers raise money, donate Christmas presents to children after parents die in crash

Troopers in Maryland say they helped deliver Christmas presents to children who recently lost...
Troopers in Maryland say they helped deliver Christmas presents to children who recently lost their parents in a crash.(Maryland State Police)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 7:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH EAST, Md. (Gray News) - Authorities in Maryland say troopers helped a family over Christmas after their parents died in a crash.

According to Maryland State Police, troopers Matthew Hughes and Samuel Rogers raised nearly $5,000 in two weeks to purchase Christmas presents and gift cards for the Zeimer family.

Authorities said the Zeimer children, ages 17, 13 and 6, lost their parents, Jessica and Nicholas Zeimer, in a car crash while the couple was returning home after celebrating their wedding anniversary in November 2022.

Maryland police said the couple died after being struck by another vehicle that was traveling at a high rate of speed on Pulaski Highway.

Days after the deadly collision, Hughes and Rogers reportedly began a project to help the children with their first Christmas without their parents.

Maryland police said the troopers began a fundraiser that allowed them to finish the children’s Christmas lists.

Troopers in Maryland say they helped deliver Christmas presents to children who recently lost...
Troopers in Maryland say they helped deliver Christmas presents to children who recently lost their parents in a crash.(Maryland State Police)

Authorities said Hughes and Rogers partnered with the Ohio State Patrol to have the gifts delivered to the youngest children who moved to Ohio to live with relatives. The team then gave funds to the eldest child who remained in Maryland to complete her senior year of high school.

The crash team with the Maryland State Police said three people ended up dying in the November crash that remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First baby born in the Upper Peninsula in 2023
First baby born in the Upper Peninsula in 2023
Mugshot of Eric Edwards from the Luce County Sheriff's Office.
UPDATE: Driver in fatal Luce County crash arrested for OWI causing death
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for much of Upper Michigan for Tuesday and Tuesday night.
Winter Weather Advisory for much of Upper Michigan Tuesday
snow
Wet snow & wintry mix moves in today

Latest News

Marquette Township Board
Marquette Township Board holds regular meeting, discusses 2023 goals
410 Ice Rink presents the Ishpeming Fire Department with a donation
410 Ice Rink presents Ishpeming Fire Department with $2,500 donation
Rep. Kevin McCarthy is trying to become House speaker despite losing in multiple rounds of...
McCarthy rejected for House speaker with GOP in disarray
The Calumet Theater is preparing to premiere brockit Inc.'s A Copper Dog Film on January 14th...
Calumet Theater to premiere ‘A Copper Dog Film’ at Calumet’s Lumi Revel Festival of Snow
The Houghton Business Association provided updates during their monthly meeting on Wednesday...
Houghton Business Association updates on downtown parking deck removal and Jibba Jabba snowboarding event