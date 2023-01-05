Tips to improve your New Year finances

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Continuing in the spirit of new year’s resolutions we spoke to a financial officer about achieving money-related goals.

While it may seem difficult, financial experts say there are easy steps you can take to set yourself up for future success.

Things like bringing your own lunch to work, keeping track of your streaming subscriptions, and paying off your credit card debt can help you long-term. Range Bank’s Chief Trust and Wealth Management Officer Amanda Knaffla says financial health should be treated the same as any other new year’s resolution.

“Really looking at your financial position is really a good thing because there are some of those small steps you can take that in the long-term will help you immensely,” Knaffla said. “Financial help is just as important as physical health.”

Knaffla advises setting up a savings account which can help prevent unwanted spending.

