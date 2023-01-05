Snow showers giving way to showering sunlight towards the weekend
Lake effect snow tapering off Friday as high pressure builds in Upper Michigan over the weekend.
Lingering lake effect snow showers over the north wind belts diminish towards the weekend as high pressure from the Canadian Shield builds and expands towards Upper Michigan -- seasonably mild and mostly sunny skies from Saturday afternoon through Sunday afternoon.
Clouds increase Monday as a Canadian clipper system sweeps north over the region. Following system passage, lake effect snow develops over the northeast wind belts Tuesday through Wednesday.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with light snow showers/flurries tapering off towards Friday morning; north winds gusting up to 20 mph
>Lows: 0s/10s (colder interior west)
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with flurries east
>Highs: 20s/30
Saturday: Mostly cloudy early with scattered flurries, then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon
>Highs: 20s
Sunday: Mostly sunny and seasonably mild
>Highs: 30
Monday: Mostly cloudy and continued seasonably mild; blustery
>Highs: 30s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with light lake effect snow showers; blustery
>Highs: 20s
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with light lake effect snow showers; cool
>Highs: 20
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and cool
>Highs: 20
