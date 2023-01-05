Snow showers giving way to showering sunlight towards the weekend

Lake effect snow tapering off Friday as high pressure builds in Upper Michigan over the weekend.
Lake effect snow tapering off Friday as high pressure builds in Upper Michigan over the weekend.
Lake effect snow tapering off Friday as high pressure builds in Upper Michigan over the weekend.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lingering lake effect snow showers over the north wind belts diminish towards the weekend as high pressure from the Canadian Shield builds and expands towards Upper Michigan -- seasonably mild and mostly sunny skies from Saturday afternoon through Sunday afternoon.

Clouds increase Monday as a Canadian clipper system sweeps north over the region. Following system passage, lake effect snow develops over the northeast wind belts Tuesday through Wednesday.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with light snow showers/flurries tapering off towards Friday morning; north winds gusting up to 20 mph

>Lows: 0s/10s (colder interior west)

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with flurries east

>Highs: 20s/30

Saturday: Mostly cloudy early with scattered flurries, then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon

>Highs: 20s

Sunday: Mostly sunny and seasonably mild

>Highs: 30

Monday: Mostly cloudy and continued seasonably mild; blustery

>Highs: 30s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with light lake effect snow showers; blustery

>Highs: 20s

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with light lake effect snow showers; cool

>Highs: 20

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and cool

>Highs: 20

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First baby born in the Upper Peninsula in 2023
First baby born in the Upper Peninsula in 2023
After being responsible for the death of his mother in late January of last year, 18-year-old...
Hancock teen Isaiah Strieter sentenced to prison for manslaughter charge in mother’s death
Gas leak
“Shelter in Place” advisory in Crivitz lifted
Buffalo Bills saftey Damar Hamlin,left and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden,right prior...
NFL rallies to support Hamlin as his condition improves
2017 Tahquamenon Sled dog race
Tahquamenon Country Sled Dog race canceled

Latest News

snow
Lake effect snow will linger for some areas
snow
Lake effect snow showers linger today
Meteorologist Noel Navarro's TV6 Forecast - 01/04/2023
NWS alerts in effect through Thursday morning as heavy bands of wet snow, wintry mix keep...
Still slippery this week as wet snow, freezing rainfall continues