Snow cancels school, changes plans for local residents

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Lake effect snowfall across the Upper Peninsula did more than blanket roofs and roads.

Students and teachers in Marquette, Baraga and Alger counties woke up to find school had been closed for the day.

The heavy snow resulted in some Negaunee residents having to change their plans today.

“I was going to head into my shop but we got another employee covering it,” said Negaunee resident Jacob Kuhlman.

When asked about the road conditions, Kuhlman said, “I just went to the gas station, it took me a little bit longer than usual.”

“The snow is like a mixture of rain and snow, real heavy,” said another Negaunee resident Neal Larson.

