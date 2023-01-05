“Shelter in Place” advised after gas line rupture in Crivitz

Gas leak
Gas leak(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 7:40 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRIVITZ, Wis. (WBAY) - People living near the scene of a gas line rupture are being advised to shelter in place.

A bulletin from Emergency Management says the rupture happened near the Marinette County Highway Department shop. The affected area covers Henrietta Ave. near County W near Wolfe St. to St. Paul Rd. to County Hwy GG.

A warming shelter has been set up at the Village of Crivitz hall.

WPS shut off the gas line. Utility workers will knock on residents’ doors when they’re ready to restore gas service to their homes.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First baby born in the Upper Peninsula in 2023
First baby born in the Upper Peninsula in 2023
Mugshot of Eric Edwards from the Luce County Sheriff's Office.
UPDATE: Driver in fatal Luce County crash arrested for OWI causing death
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for much of Upper Michigan for Tuesday and Tuesday night.
Winter Weather Advisory for much of Upper Michigan Tuesday
snow
Wet snow & wintry mix moves in today

Latest News

A cat from the Delta Animal Shelter.
Delta Animal Shelter takes in 30 new cats, will be adoptable in the coming weeks
Marquette Planning Commission
Marquette Planning Commission discusses future zoning plan
Marquette Township Board
Marquette Township Board holds regular meeting, discusses 2023 goals
410 Ice Rink presents the Ishpeming Fire Department with a donation
410 Ice Rink presents Ishpeming Fire Department with $2,500 donation
The Calumet Theater is preparing to premiere brockit Inc.'s A Copper Dog Film on January 14th...
Calumet Theater to premiere ‘A Copper Dog Film’ at Calumet’s Lumi Revel Festival of Snow