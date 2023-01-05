“Shelter in Place” advised after gas line rupture in Crivitz

CRIVITZ, Wis. (WBAY) - People living near the scene of a gas line rupture are being advised to shelter in place.

A bulletin from Emergency Management says the rupture happened near the Marinette County Highway Department shop. The affected area covers Henrietta Ave. near County W near Wolfe St. to St. Paul Rd. to County Hwy GG.

A warming shelter has been set up at the Village of Crivitz hall.

WPS shut off the gas line. Utility workers will knock on residents’ doors when they’re ready to restore gas service to their homes.

