Second defendant in Norway Township assault sentenced in Dickinson Co. District Court

John Zanon in court (File)
John Zanon in court (File)(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A second defendant in the April 1 Norway Township assault was sentenced today. John Zanon was sentenced to one year of probation for his role in the assault of Trentin McWilliams.

He will also serve 90 days in jail, 28 of which he has already served. The remaining 62 days are delayed, pending completion of probation.

This comes after he pleaded no contest in November to aggravated assault and wearing a mask to commit a crime, both misdemeanors. Included in his sentence are $300 of monthly restitution and $1,905 in fines. Finally, he must complete an anger management course.

In the hearing, the prosecution deferred to the court’s decision for sentencing, while the defense argued that Zanon had already learned from his time served.

“After a significant time spent in jail, followed by close monitoring on a tether for several months made clear the stakes, and clarified those personal weaknesses that need strengthen,” said Richard Perkola, Zanon’s defense attorney.

“I concur with Ms. Miller’s summary of the incident, specifically that Mr. Zanon is reported to be the one who inflicted the most damage to Mr. McWilliams,” said Lisa Richards, Dickinson County Prosecuting Attorney.

The prosecution said it could not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Zanon was wearing steel-toed boots the night of the assault, which would have elevated the charge to a felony.

