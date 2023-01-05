The Ryan Report - Jan. 1, 2023

The Ryan Report
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 11:27 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Don Ryan reflects on 2022 with a look back on some notable guests.

2022 certainly flew by! Check out clips from interviews with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, NMU Athletic Director, Rick Comley, Olympic gold medalist Nick Baumgartner and others.

Check out Part 1 above, with Parts 2 through 4 below. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern on TV6. View previous episodes of The Ryan Report here.

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

