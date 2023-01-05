Michigan Tech University’s faculty-focused Research Day returns to in-person format

Michigan Tech University's Research Day, an event focused on MTU staff fellowship and sparking...
Michigan Tech University's Research Day, an event focused on MTU staff fellowship and sparking new ideas revolving around a central theme, returned to being an in-person event this year following two years of being held online.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:48 PM EST
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - After hosting the event online for the last two years, Michigan Tech University’s (MTU) Research Day returned to being an in-person event on Thursday.

The annual event comes on the tail-end of winter break and gives MTU staff the opportunity to connect before the next semester.

“It’s a chance for faculty and staff, researchers from around campus to collaborate,” said MTU Assistant Vice President for Research Development Peter Larsen. “To network, to share ideas, to learn about new things that are going on at Michigan Tech and energize us for the coming year of research. We celebrate the accomplishments from the prior year as well.”

Each Research Day has a central theme, and this year focused on research networking.

Throughout the day, sessions and panels on topics like successful research networking strategies and interdisciplinary networking were available. Dozens of staff members attended to help spark new ideas and discussions.

“The morning was large group sessions,” continued Larsen. “And now this afternoon, we’ve broken out into breakouts to allow people to get into smaller groups to facilitate more discussion and to focus on topics that are of particular interest to them.”

Staff hopes to pass along some of what they learn to others as well.

“We’re all learners, right? Even if we’re in the position to be teaching,” said MTU College of Business Assistant Professor of Economics Jenny Apriesnig. “So, learning how to connect with people, learning how to communicate your research, that is something we can use ourselves, but also hopefully pass onto our students as well.”

MTU’s winter semester begins next week on Jan. 9.

