Marquette Township Board holds regular meeting, discusses 2023 goals

Marquette Township Board
Marquette Township Board(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 8:20 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Township Board met for a regular meeting Wednesday.

On the agenda was a presentation from the Iron Ore Heritage Recreation Authority, the consideration of a real estate proposal, and a discussion on 2023 priority goals.

To prepare for the new year, the board will have a special meeting on events in the township. The board also plans to work with the City of Marquette to discuss water infrastructure in the area.

“Working with them is going to be a good thing,” said Lyn Durant, Marquette Charter Township supervisor. “Cross-communication with different municipalities is important.”

The board also read a resolution of appreciation for Township Attorney Roger Zappa who has been with the township for 30 years.

