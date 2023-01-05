Lake effect snow will linger for some areas
Lake effect snow showers will continue for the first half of the day in the western U.P. and then the northern counties this afternoon. We’re expecting an additional 1 to 3″ of snow in these areas with locally higher amounts in isolated spots in Baraga and Marquette counties. Cooler air will gradually move in behind this system. Temperatures will be a bit more seasonal for a couple of days.
Today: Lake effect snow showers in the north along the north and northeasterly wind belts
>Highs: Upper 20s
Friday: Isolated snow showers are possible in the morning. Otherwise, clouds gradually clear out
>Highs: Low 20s west, mid 20s east
Saturday: Partly cloudy and seasonal
>Highs: Low 20s west, mid 20s east
Sunday: Mostly sunny and pleasant
>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s
Monday: Becoming mostly cloudy
>Highs: Low 30s
Tuesday: Cloudy with light snow showers across the northern counties
>Highs: Upper 20s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and cooler
>Highs: Low to mid-20s
