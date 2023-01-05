Lake effect snow will linger for some areas

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:57 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Lake effect snow showers will continue for the first half of the day in the western U.P. and then the northern counties this afternoon. We’re expecting an additional 1 to 3″ of snow in these areas with locally higher amounts in isolated spots in Baraga and Marquette counties. Cooler air will gradually move in behind this system. Temperatures will be a bit more seasonal for a couple of days.

Today: Lake effect snow showers in the north along the north and northeasterly wind belts

>Highs: Upper 20s

Friday: Isolated snow showers are possible in the morning. Otherwise, clouds gradually clear out

>Highs: Low 20s west, mid 20s east

Saturday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Low 20s west, mid 20s east

Sunday: Mostly sunny and pleasant

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Monday: Becoming mostly cloudy

>Highs: Low 30s

Tuesday: Cloudy with light snow showers across the northern counties

>Highs: Upper 20s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and cooler

>Highs: Low to mid-20s

