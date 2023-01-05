Jill Biden to have lesion removed from above right eye

FILE - First lady Jill Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
FILE - First lady Jill Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at an educator appreciation event with the American Federation of Teachers and the National Education Association. Jill Biden will undergo a medical procedure next week to remove a small lesion from above her right eye that was discovered during a routine skin cancer screening, the White House announced Wednesday.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 7:11 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden will undergo a medical procedure next week to remove a small lesion from above her right eye that was discovered during a routine skin cancer screening, the White House announced Wednesday.

The first lady will have the lesion removed during a “common outpatient procedure” next Wednesday, Jan. 11, at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, said Dr. Kevin O’Connor, physician to President Joe Biden, in a memo released by the White House.

O’Connor said doctors recommended that the lesion be removed from Jill Biden, 71, and be examined “in an abundance of caution.” He said an update will be provided afterward.

The president and first lady returned to the White House on Monday after spending the New Year’s holiday on St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

In April 2021, she underwent what the White House said was a common medical procedure. The president accompanied his wife to an outpatient center near the campus of George Washington University and the couple returned to the White House after about two hours.

The White House provided no details about that procedure.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First baby born in the Upper Peninsula in 2023
First baby born in the Upper Peninsula in 2023
Mugshot of Eric Edwards from the Luce County Sheriff's Office.
UPDATE: Driver in fatal Luce County crash arrested for OWI causing death
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for much of Upper Michigan for Tuesday and Tuesday night.
Winter Weather Advisory for much of Upper Michigan Tuesday
snow
Wet snow & wintry mix moves in today

Latest News

Marquette Township Board
Marquette Township Board holds regular meeting, discusses 2023 goals
410 Ice Rink presents the Ishpeming Fire Department with a donation
410 Ice Rink presents Ishpeming Fire Department with $2,500 donation
Rep. Kevin McCarthy is trying to become House speaker despite losing in multiple rounds of...
McCarthy rejected for House speaker with GOP in disarray
The Calumet Theater is preparing to premiere brockit Inc.'s A Copper Dog Film on January 14th...
Calumet Theater to premiere ‘A Copper Dog Film’ at Calumet’s Lumi Revel Festival of Snow
The Houghton Business Association provided updates during their monthly meeting on Wednesday...
Houghton Business Association updates on downtown parking deck removal and Jibba Jabba snowboarding event