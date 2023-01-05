Hancock teen Isaiah Strieter sentenced to prison for manslaughter charge in mother’s death

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - A Hancock teen is going to prison for the death of his mother.

Eighteen-year-old Isaiah Strieter was sentenced to 10 to 15 years in prison for manslaughter on Thursday.

Strieter was initially charged in Houghton County Circuit Court with homicide open murder and felony firearms.

Investigators say he shot and killed his mother, Ashlee Harvey, on Jan. 24 of last year. Both initial charges were dropped in a plea agreement.

The court recommended he be allowed to obtain his high school diploma in anticipation of his eventual release. It also recommended that he undergo mental health treatment.

“The court would make the recommendation to the Michigan Department of Corrections that the defendant be provided with mental health treatment and with mental health counsel,” said Houghton County Circuit Court Judge Charles Goodman.

In his closing statement, Strieter’s legal representative, defense attorney David Gemignani, expressed how he’s come to know Strieter over the last year.

He also stated to the defendant that, while his family still supports him, he has to live up to that support.

“He’s got a wonderful close family,” said Gemignani. “I’ve talked to them all. I know he still has their support. And now, these next coming years, you’ve got to live up to that. And you got to live up to what they expect of you, and what you expect out of yourself.”

Strieter is also responsible for paying $4,477 dollars to crime victim services.

The 346 days he has already served will be credited toward his sentence.

