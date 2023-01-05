Gov. Whitmer encourages Michiganders to take advantage of health care savings

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - With 10 days left until the Health Insurance Marketplace open enrollment period ends, Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) Director Anita Fox are reminding Michiganders who need health insurance to purchase a health plan on the Health Insurance Marketplace before the Jan. 15 deadline.

Nationally, 1.8 million consumers have signed up so far, an 18% increase compared to this time last year, underlining the strong demand for this vitally important protection.

“Access to quality, affordable health insurance improves health outcomes overall, and that’s why it’s vital for Michiganders who need health insurance for 2023 to pick a plan before the January 15 open enrollment deadline,” said Governor Whitmer. “This year, Michiganders have more time, more support, and more resources to get covered. I will continue to work with anyone to cut costs for Michiganders and build a healthier Michigan where families can thrive.”

“If you need health insurance, the biggest mistake you could make is to wait and miss the January 15 deadline, leaving you without insurance unless you later qualify for a special enrollment period due to a qualifying life change,” said Director Fox. “Even if you are happy with your current health plan and do not want to make a change, you should consider updating your HealthCare.gov application to make sure you are getting all the savings to which you are entitled. You can find more information about health insurance, including a pre-recorded DIFS health insurance town hall, by visiting Michigan.gov/HealthInsurance.”

As of December 7, 2022, 112,146 Michiganders have enrolled in a Marketplace health insurance plan. Several factors have made buying a Marketplace health plan both easier and less expensive for consumers, including:

Extended savings to help more Michiganders qualify for low- or no-cost health insurance. Thanks to the increased savings that were recently extended under the Inflation Reduction Act, nearly 80% of enrolled Michiganders qualified to help reduce their monthly premium costs in 2022, with many consumers able to find a health plan for less than $10 per month. Before applying, Michiganders can visit HealthCare.gov/Lower-Costs to estimate whether they may qualify for these or other savings.

Increased competition thanks to new health plans: Michigan consumers can choose from 233 approved health plans from 10 insurers on the Health Insurance Marketplace, which is available at HealthCare.gov or by calling 800-318-2596.

$4 million in grants have been awarded to three Michigan organizations to expand access to qualified Navigators. These trained professionals provide free, local assistance to consumers who need help signing up for health coverage. For assistance, visit LocalHelp.HealthCare.gov or call 800-318-2596.

Recent federal action has fixed the so-called "family glitch." More members of working families can now qualify for a subsidy to purchase health insurance.

To review available plans and rates, visit HealthCare.gov today and apply before Sunday, January 15 for coverage that begins on February 1. For questions about health insurance and information about the DIFS health insurance town hall series, visit Michigan.gov/HealthInsurance or call DIFS 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 877-999-6442.

The mission of the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services is to ensure access to safe and secure insurance and financial services fundamental for the opportunity, security, and success of Michigan residents, while fostering economic growth and sustainability in both industries. In addition, the Department provides consumer protection, outreach, and financial literacy and education services to Michigan residents. For more information, visit Michigan.gov/DIFS or follow the Department on Facebook, Twitter, or LinkedIn.

