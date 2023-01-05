Dickinson County cardiologist credits first responders for providing immediate care to Bills Safety Damar Hamlin

Hamlin suddenly collapsed after making a tackle in Monday Night’s football game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
An EKG is one way cardiologists can detect any abnormalities in a person's heartbeat
An EKG is one way cardiologists can detect any abnormalities in a person's heartbeat(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Buffalo Bills announced safety Damar Hamlin has made “remarkable improvement in the last 24 hours.” On Thursday, TV6 spoke to a cardiologist at Marshfield Medical Center Dickinson about the injury.

Doctor Clayton Shaker said an injury like the one Hamlin suffered can be extremely rare, especially to a healthy 24-year-old. The cardiologist said athletes are screened for heart abnormalities, but a perfectly timed blow to the chest could cause cardiac arrest.

Shaker notes that the immediate work by medical staff on the field gave Hamlin a fighting chance.

“At the initial impact, he went into a cardiac arrhythmia that does not allow for effective blood flow to the brain,” Shaker said. “We are all okay with it for a second or two, until then we are not. That episode of him falling is a result of that cardiac arrhythmia not being able to deliver enough oxygen to the brain.”

The cardiologist said this explains why Hamlin was able to stand up and walk immediately after the hit before collapsing. Shaker emphasizes medical staff in Cincinnati are doing everything they can for Hamlin, and he prays for a strong recovery.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First baby born in the Upper Peninsula in 2023
First baby born in the Upper Peninsula in 2023
After being responsible for the death of his mother in late January of last year, 18-year-old...
Hancock teen Isaiah Strieter sentenced to prison for manslaughter charge in mother’s death
Gas leak
“Shelter in Place” advisory in Crivitz lifted
Buffalo Bills saftey Damar Hamlin,left and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden,right prior...
NFL rallies to support Hamlin as his condition improves
2017 Tahquamenon Sled dog race
Tahquamenon Country Sled Dog race canceled

Latest News

John Zanon in court (File)
Second defendant in Norway Township assault sentenced in Dickinson Co. District Court
Michigan Tech University's Research Day, an event focused on MTU staff fellowship and sparking...
Michigan Tech University’s faculty-focused Research Day returns to in-person format
Exterior of the Storehouse Community Center in Stephenson
Menominee County pantry helps feed 61 families in December
Trades Night
UP contractors, laborers attend first-ever Trades Night