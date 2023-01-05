Delta says free Wi-Fi coming to many US flights next month

The airline said it will provide free Wi-Fi service on most of its U.S. flights starting in...
The airline said it will provide free Wi-Fi service on most of its U.S. flights starting in February.(Delta Airlines via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Delta Air Lines will provide free Wi-Fi service on most of its U.S. flights starting in February.

The airline said Thursday that by the end of the year it will outfit more than 700 planes with high-speed, satellite-based broadband service from T-Mobile and plans to expand free Wi-Fi to international and Delta Connection flights by the end of 2024.

The service will use equipment from Viasat, a U.S.-based satellite broadband provider.

Many airlines are upgrading Internet access on their planes so passengers can stay connected or stream entertainment on their electronic devices. New York-based JetBlue Airways already provides free Wi-Fi service to passengers, but Delta’s announcement puts it ahead of its largest rivals: American, United and Southwest.

Delta made the announcement during the CES technology trade show in Las Vegas. CEO Ed Bastian said the airline is striving to make connectivity on board planes similar to what travelers experience on the ground.

Customers will need an account in Delta’s SkyMiles frequent-flyer program, which is free to join, to use the Wi-Fi service.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First baby born in the Upper Peninsula in 2023
First baby born in the Upper Peninsula in 2023
After being responsible for the death of his mother in late January of last year, 18-year-old...
Hancock teen Isaiah Strieter sentenced to prison for manslaughter charge in mother’s death
Gas leak
“Shelter in Place” advisory in Crivitz lifted
Buffalo Bills saftey Damar Hamlin,left and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden,right prior...
NFL rallies to support Hamlin as his condition improves
2017 Tahquamenon Sled dog race
Tahquamenon Country Sled Dog race canceled

Latest News

Florida authorities say Jeremy Gordon Stromwall has been arrested on an animal cruelty charge.
Man arrested for poisoning several neighborhood pets with antifreeze, sheriff says
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills safety Damar Hamlin awake, communicating, doctors say
A tree fell on a car in Sacramento, California, on Wednesday.
‘Bomb cyclone’ brings damaging winds, rain to California
A massive storm brought hurricane-force winds and rain and has now turned deadly in California.
Powerful bomb cyclone storm lashed onto California
Rep. Kevin McCarthy loses additional votes to become Speaker of the House Wednesday.
McCarthy fails and fails again: GOP stalemate on new speaker