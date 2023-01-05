Delta Animal Shelter takes in 30 new cats, will be adoptable in the coming weeks

WELLS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Delta Animal Shelter has 30 new cats from someone who couldn’t care for them anymore. Now, they’re looking for new homes.

“We had gotten a phone call from a young gal and her aunt left her residence about two weeks ago and they went to the apartment, it’s an apartment so a small space, to clean everything out and they discovered that there were around 30, maybe a few more, cats living in the apartment,” said Vonnie Bruce, adoption specialist for Delta Animal Shelter.

Bruce says all cats were properly cared for - they all appeared to be fed and their coats were in good condition. The shelter staff stresses they don’t believe the previous owner was a bad person, just someone who couldn’t care for the cats anymore.

But as soon as the cats arrived at the shelter, they received medical attention.

“They all got their first vaccinations, we gave them all a dewormed and they all got a flea and tick product, just to make sure. You never know with that many cats.”

There were six males, and all have been neutered. They should be up for adoption by the end of the week. The rest were females. They’ll be spayed and made adoptable in the coming weeks.

“The adoption fee is $125 which might seem a lot to some people but they’re already spayed or neutered, microchipped, vaccinated and they come with a complimentary vet visit,” said Bruce.

If you would like to help the shelter, it’s looking for donations.

“We always need cat litter, the scoopable kind is what we prefer. Also cat food. We use the Purina Cat Chow and Purina Kitten Chow.”

Donations can be dropped off at the shelter along CR-426.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.