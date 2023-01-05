Couple welcomes twin baby girls minutes apart, yet in different years

A couple in Texas has welcomed twin baby girls born minutes apart but yet in different years.
A couple in Texas has welcomed twin baby girls born minutes apart but yet in different years.(Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENTON, Texas (Gray News) - A Texas couple welcomed twin baby girls with birthdays on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

According to the Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton, staff helped deliver twin girls who were born within five minutes of each other but in different years.

A spokesperson for the hospital said Annie Scott was born at 11:55 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2022, while her sister Effie Scott arrived at midnight on Jan. 1.

Annie weighed in at 5 pounds and 4 ounces, and Effie weighed in at 5 pounds and 5 ounces.

The hospital congratulated the family alongside a picture of the four of them posted on social media.

A hospital spokesperson said everyone is doing well and currently resting at home.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First baby born in the Upper Peninsula in 2023
First baby born in the Upper Peninsula in 2023
After being responsible for the death of his mother in late January of last year, 18-year-old...
Hancock teen Isaiah Strieter sentenced to prison for manslaughter charge in mother’s death
Gas leak
“Shelter in Place” advisory in Crivitz lifted
Buffalo Bills saftey Damar Hamlin,left and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden,right prior...
NFL rallies to support Hamlin as his condition improves
2017 Tahquamenon Sled dog race
Tahquamenon Country Sled Dog race canceled

Latest News

An EKG is one way cardiologists can detect any abnormalities in a person's heartbeat
Dickinson County cardiologist credits first responders for providing immediate care to Bills Safety Damar Hamlin
John Zanon in court (File)
Second defendant in Norway Township assault sentenced in Dickinson Co. District Court
Michigan Tech University's Research Day, an event focused on MTU staff fellowship and sparking...
Michigan Tech University’s faculty-focused Research Day returns to in-person format
Exterior of the Storehouse Community Center in Stephenson
Menominee County pantry helps feed 61 families in December
Authorities say eight people, including five children, were found dead from gunshot wounds in a...
8 dead in Utah murder-suicide after wife sought divorce