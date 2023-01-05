Coast Guard provides ice safety tips

Coast Guard members preform a skiff training drill to prepare to rescue people who fall into the ice.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The coast guard station in Marquette is preparing to rescue anyone who may fall into the ice along Lake Superior.

A crew from the station performed a self-rescue technique on a pond off lakeshore boulevard in Marquette Thursday morning.

The crew performs these drills multiple times a week to ensure it is prepared to help anyone in need.

“We are doing ice rescue training and that is for a member or a civilian who falls into the ice they can be able to get themselves out of the ice or cold-water safety,” U.S. Coast Guard Member Charles Falvey said.

While Lake Superior does not have much ice, many inland lakes and ponds have thick ice which is why Falvey says everyone going out should know the self-rescue technique.

“If you do fall into the lake you are going to want to hoist yourself up onto the ice shelf,” Falvey said. “Get your hands and wrist up there and put your hand over the other hand to shimmy out of the ice. After that, you are going to want to roll onto stronger ice to get away from that thinner ice so you don’t fall in.”

U.S. Coast Guard Member Cheyenne Basurto has another tip that can help you stay safe.

“We advise everyone to follow the 1:10:1 rule which is you have one minute to get your breathing under control, 10 minutes of meaningful movement, and one hour before you lose consciousness,” Basurto said.

Basurto says training like this helps not only herself but everyone watching.

“I definitely feel more prepared from the training I have with the Coast Guard,” Basurto said. “Anyone can do the self-rescue technique, but it is invaluable to know.”

If you are planning to head out on the ice, make sure to wear bright colors so that if you fall in you are easy to spot.

For more safety tips view the Michigan DNR’s ice safety guide.

