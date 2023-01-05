Calumet Theater to premiere ‘A Copper Dog Film’ at Calumet’s Lumi Revel Festival of Snow

By Colin Jackson
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 8:13 PM EST
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Calumet Theatre is preparing to showcase a 30-minute documentary about the CopperDog 150.

Created by the Hancock-based brockit Inc. and titled ‘A Copper Dog Film,’ the project is a year in the making.

According to brockit Inc. Owner and photographer Adam Johnson, he has been covering the Copper Dog for over a decade. The connections he made during that time and his interest in video led him to come up with the idea of making a video around the Copper Dog.

“That kind of morphed into an idea, specifically with Visit Keweenaw,” said Johnson. “They actually had a small grant to get us kickstarted on this project, and we made a proposal to talk about the community, the spirit of the area, the beauty of the Keweenaw Peninsula, and how this all ties together and lays on top of itself in a dog sled race.”

The documentary will be split into five chapters, each focused on a different facet of the Keweenaw.

These include the spirit of the community and the economic development of the area, with the final chapter focusing on the race itself and what it is all about.

Johnson said they had received assistance from numerous partners in order to put this film together.

“We’ve been working with the Calumet Theater and a number of other partners. Iron Fish Distillery, just south of Traverse City, Keweenaw Coffee Works, Visit Keweenaw, and Highs Adventure Company,” Johnson explained. “These are all partners in the film with us that have helped give us guidance and give us support throughout the journey of getting all this content for the last twelve months.”

Johnson said he hopes people come out to see an experience they themselves help make.

“I hope that they enjoy this film,” added Johson. “And I hope they take a lot of pride in seeing what they have created, not what we’re creating as storytellers, but really what they have done as a community.”

‘A Copper Dog Film’ will premiere at the Calumet Theatre at 6:00 p.m. on Jan. 14 as part of Calumet’s Lumi Revel Festival of Snow.

Admission is free, but all donations go to the theatre.

