Antique store one of latest businesses to set up shop in Gossard Building

From garage to storefront... Pam’s Pickins is now open
The Pam's Pickins storefront in the Gossard Building.
The Pam's Pickins storefront in the Gossard Building.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 8:43 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - One woman’s love for antique shopping turned into a full-time business in Ishpeming.

Pam’s Pickins is one of the latest operations to set up shop in the Gossard Building.

Pamela Martz finds joy in treasure hunting for vintage items at estate sales, garage sales, thrift stores, sides of the road, Marketplace, and more.

After some success selling the curated items in her garage, she realized her need for a physical space.

Antique store Pam's Pickins is one of the newest businesses to open in the Gossard Building.

Though Pam’s Pickins doesn’t specialize in any specific items, the shop currently has a lot of furniture, full plate/teacup sets, and trinkets.

Martz also offers “mystery items”, aka, items with origins and functions that are unknown. If you can tell her what it is, you can receive a certain percentage of your purchase.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon goes treasure hunting at Pam's Pickins- an antique shop that opened in the Gossard Building on November 1.

Pam’s Pickins is located inside the Gossard Building at 308 Cleveland Street in Ishpeming.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First baby born in the Upper Peninsula in 2023
First baby born in the Upper Peninsula in 2023
Buffalo Bills saftey Damar Hamlin,left and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden,right prior...
NFL rallies to support Hamlin as his condition improves
Mugshot of Eric Edwards from the Luce County Sheriff's Office.
UPDATE: Driver in fatal Luce County crash arrested for OWI causing death
mixture
More rounds of wintry mix & wet snow today
2017 Tahquamenon Sled dog race
Tahquamenon Country Sled Dog race canceled

Latest News

Pam Martz shows TV6's Tia Trudgeon one of her "mystery items".
Pam's Pickins
Pam Martz talks to TV6's Tia Trudgeon about her new antique storefront.
Pam's Pickins
Gas leak
“Shelter in Place” advisory in Crivitz lifted
A cat from the Delta Animal Shelter.
Delta Animal Shelter takes in 30 new cats, will be adoptable in the coming weeks