Antique store one of latest businesses to set up shop in Gossard Building

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - One woman’s love for antique shopping turned into a full-time business in Ishpeming.

Pam’s Pickins is one of the latest operations to set up shop in the Gossard Building.

Pamela Martz finds joy in treasure hunting for vintage items at estate sales, garage sales, thrift stores, sides of the road, Marketplace, and more.

After some success selling the curated items in her garage, she realized her need for a physical space.

Though Pam’s Pickins doesn’t specialize in any specific items, the shop currently has a lot of furniture, full plate/teacup sets, and trinkets.

Martz also offers “mystery items”, aka, items with origins and functions that are unknown. If you can tell her what it is, you can receive a certain percentage of your purchase.

Pam’s Pickins is located inside the Gossard Building at 308 Cleveland Street in Ishpeming.

