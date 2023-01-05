410 Ice Rink presents Ishpeming Fire Department with $2,500 donation

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - An Ishpeming ice rink presented its fire department with a donation on Wednesday.

The 410 Ice Rink held the Fire and Ice Hockey Tournament last Saturday. It was a fundraiser for the Ishpeming Fire Department. Wednesday, the rink presented the fire department with a $2,500 check.

Adam Beerling, the rink’s owner, said the donation wouldn’t have been possible without the support of the community.

“It was an amazing turnout, a great success,” said Beerling. “It was really great seeing local businesses and the community come together and support the cause.”

The Fire and Ice Tournament was a way to say thank you to the Ishpeming Fire Department for providing water for the rink, as well as its continued service to the community.

