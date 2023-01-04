Winter sport professionals have tips for UP winter sports beginners

Winter sports professionals give advice to first timers.
Snowshoes at Down Wind Sports in Marquette.
Snowshoes at Down Wind Sports in Marquette.(WLUC)
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Every year around the U.P. there are more and more beginners trying out different winter sports.

Stores like Down Wind Sports in Marquette state educating beginners as one of their main goals. Co-owner Bill Thompson said when it comes to etiquette, there are a few things to remember.

“You don’t want to just hike on groomed trails because it really ruins it for the cross-country skiers,” said Thompson. “So really recommend cross-country skiing on cross-country ski trails and then snow skiing anywhere but on the groomed trails.”

Thompson also said it’s important to wear the proper equipment such as snowshoes, as regular shoes will make you sink while destroying the track. He also said these sports can be expensive, but they are a worthy investment.

“A pair of snowshoes that might run $175 might seem expensive, but you don’t have to pay anything after that to go snowshoeing and that snowshoe will last you a lifetime,” said Thompson. “I think it’s a good investment for mental health, physical health.”

He also said staying active in the winter has benefits.

“It’s very important in the winter in the Upper Peninsula, as it gets dark early and is dark late,” said Thompson, “So you want to get out for your mental health and get some exercise.”

Ishpeming Ski Club Vice President Peter Copenhaver said there are many different types of winter sports that beginners can try.

“Cross-country skiing, they can do snowshoeing, downhill skiing, snow biking,” said Copenhaver. “There is just a variety of things to do during the winter months.”

Copenhaver said his Ski Club has classes where they provide all the equipment so people can see if they like it.

