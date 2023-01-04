Township worries about erosion after ice dam floods Au Train River

AU TRAIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - While the Au Train River flowed into Lake Superior normally Wednesday. Township leaders are now worried about erosion.

Some homeowners are still experiencing flooding in their basements. However, the river has dropped back down to its typical three-foot level again after crews removed an ice blockage last week.

“We are now experiencing erosion of our banks. Over to my right, the dunes are falling into the river mouth,” said Au Train Township Supervisor Michelle Doucette. “That is going to pose another possible more dredging.”

Doucette said she is working to secure permits for future efforts to prevent flooding.

“Right now, as we speak, I have EGLE going over our maintenance drudging permit and our emergency permit so then after that, it will go to MDOT,” Doucette said.

Meanwhile, state representative Jenn Hill visited the area Tuesday to survey the flooded areas and speak with township leaders. Hill said she will assist in any way possible.

“What I need to do is get up to speed on the agencies involved,” Hill said. “There are both state and federal agencies involved because it is a Great Lake. I plan to be meeting with the appropriate agencies and learning more about the situation.”

Hill said it is important that this issue makes its way to the state capitol.

“Every community matters, and I am absolutely bringing our small-town voices to Lansing,” Hill said.

Doucette said she will set an emergency township board meeting next week to bring all stakeholders together and create a long-term plan.

To follow the latest information, visit the Au Train Township Facebook page

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.