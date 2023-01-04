Tahquamenon Country Sled Dog race canceled

2017 Tahquamenon Sled dog race
2017 Tahquamenon Sled dog race(Aspirus Health)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUCE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Tahquamenon Country Sled Dog Race announced Wednesday that the race has been canceled.

The Board of Directors voted to cancel the race because there is not enough snow to make the trails safe for everyone.

The race was set to take place Jan. 7-8 as part of the Triple Crown Series. The series included the Tahquamenon Country Sled Race, the UP200/Midnight Run, and the CopperDog.

The Tahquamenon Country Sled Dog Race explained in a Facebook Post that rescheduling or postponing the race would be difficult.

The board would need to approve a rescheduled date for which all board members and volunteers could return.

They also explained that there would not be enough people to help groom the trails since the Tahquamenon Country Sled Dog Race does not use snowmobile trails.

The UP200 and CopperDog said that mushers who registered for the TCSDR can complete the other races, accrue points for those two races, and will be counted as completing the series.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First baby born in the Upper Peninsula in 2023
First baby born in the Upper Peninsula in 2023
Mugshot of Eric Edwards from the Luce County Sheriff's Office.
UPDATE: Driver in fatal Luce County crash arrested for OWI causing death
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for much of Upper Michigan for Tuesday and Tuesday night.
Winter Weather Advisory for much of Upper Michigan Tuesday
snow
Wet snow & wintry mix moves in today

Latest News

City of Neagunee
Negaunee DDA to hold bike input session
With rising snowbanks and icy sidewalks, people who face mobility challenges may have a more...
Disability advocates share winter safety tips for people with mobility challenges
Trafficking training
NMU, UP nonprofit to hold human trafficking awareness training
Domestic Violence graphic
Domestic violence on the rise in the U.P. during winter, holiday season