Tahquamenon Country Sled Dog race canceled

LUCE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Tahquamenon Country Sled Dog Race announced Wednesday that the race has been canceled.

The Board of Directors voted to cancel the race because there is not enough snow to make the trails safe for everyone.

The race was set to take place Jan. 7-8 as part of the Triple Crown Series. The series included the Tahquamenon Country Sled Race, the UP200/Midnight Run, and the CopperDog.

The Tahquamenon Country Sled Dog Race explained in a Facebook Post that rescheduling or postponing the race would be difficult.

The board would need to approve a rescheduled date for which all board members and volunteers could return.

They also explained that there would not be enough people to help groom the trails since the Tahquamenon Country Sled Dog Race does not use snowmobile trails.

The UP200 and CopperDog said that mushers who registered for the TCSDR can complete the other races, accrue points for those two races, and will be counted as completing the series.

