Still slippery this week as wet snow, freezing rainfall continues

Find NWS alerts in effect HERE.

A strong and moisture-rich winter system stagnates over the Western Great Lakes region and continues to deliver bands of heavy wet snow and the wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain to Upper Michigan -- slippery, slushy and icy conditions to continue until the system exits towards Friday. Then, building high pressure over the region produces gradual clearing and seasonal temperatures towards the weekend.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with moderate to heavy wintry mix; light icing possible with additional wet snow 1-4″ WEST / 4-9″ EAST; northeast winds gusting over 25 mph

>Lows: 20s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with light to moderate scattered snow showers

>Highs: 20s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers

>Highs: 20s

Saturday: Partly cloudy

>Highs: 20s

Sunday: Mostly sunny

>Highs: 20s

Monday: Mostly cloudy

>Highs: 30

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with moderate to heavy snow showers

>Highs: 20s

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with light to moderate scattered snow showers

>Highs: 20

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.