State of the State program cover art competition begins Wednesday

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Wednesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced an art contest for the 2023 State of the State program cover.

The governor is challenging Michigan’s K-12 students to come up with a creative design for the program cover following the theme “What makes Michigan strong?”

“Michigan is full of creative young people, and I am excited to highlight their talents as part of the 2023 State of the State program,” said Governor Whitmer. “I believe what makes Michigan strong is the people that live here, and I am delighted to share a student’s artwork that highlights what they see as Michigan’s strengths. I hope students from across the state display their skills and submit their designs for the State of the State Art Contest.”

During her 2023 State of the State address on Wednesday, January 25 at 7:00 p.m., Governor Whitmer will lay out her plans to tackle the challenges Michiganders are facing right now. Her proposals will lower costs, make Michigan more competitive, expand opportunity, and protect people’s fundamental rights. Together, they represent the future and will move Michigan forward.

Students are encouraged to be as creative as possible and are welcome to use crayons, markers, paint, or any other material. To submit your design, please visit michigan.gov/artcontest and follow the instructions on the webpage. Submissions will be accepted exclusively through the online system and must be received no later than 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, January 15.

