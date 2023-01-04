State of the State program cover art competition begins Wednesday

crayons
crayons(Deric Rush)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 5:26 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Wednesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced an art contest for the 2023 State of the State program cover.

The governor is challenging Michigan’s K-12 students to come up with a creative design for the program cover following the theme “What makes Michigan strong?”

“Michigan is full of creative young people, and I am excited to highlight their talents as part of the 2023 State of the State program,” said Governor Whitmer. “I believe what makes Michigan strong is the people that live here, and I am delighted to share a student’s artwork that highlights what they see as Michigan’s strengths. I hope students from across the state display their skills and submit their designs for the State of the State Art Contest.”

During her 2023 State of the State address on Wednesday, January 25 at 7:00 p.m., Governor Whitmer will lay out her plans to tackle the challenges Michiganders are facing right now. Her proposals will lower costs, make Michigan more competitive, expand opportunity, and protect people’s fundamental rights. Together, they represent the future and will move Michigan forward.

Students are encouraged to be as creative as possible and are welcome to use crayons, markers, paint, or any other material. To submit your design, please visit michigan.gov/artcontest and follow the instructions on the webpage. Submissions will be accepted exclusively through the online system and must be received no later than 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, January 15.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First baby born in the Upper Peninsula in 2023
First baby born in the Upper Peninsula in 2023
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Mugshot of Eric Edwards from the Luce County Sheriff's Office.
UPDATE: Driver in fatal Luce County crash arrested for OWI causing death
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for much of Upper Michigan for Tuesday and Tuesday night.
Winter Weather Advisory for much of Upper Michigan Tuesday
snow
Wet snow & wintry mix moves in today

Latest News

Feeding America Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Feeding America) (PRNewsfoto/Feeding America)
Feeding America set to visit Alger County Wednesday
The Keweenaw Lions Club held its monthly meeting Tuesday evening, with a presentation on the...
Keweenaw Lions Club holds January meeting with Keweenaw Heartlands purchase presentation
The Portage Health Foundation is requesting community feedback via survey regarding the...
Portage Health Foundation requests community feedback for multi-use community wellness campus concept
Wet snow, freezing rain and rain to degrade travel conditions through midweek.
Meteorologist Noel Navarro's TV6 Forecast - 01/03/2023