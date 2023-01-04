Salvation Army counts Central UP Red Kettle Campaign donations

Red kettle donations being counted for the Central U.P.
Red kettle donations being counted for the Central U.P.(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With the holidays now wrapped up, the final tally for the Red Kettle Campaign in the Central U.P. is being totaled.

By the end of the week, we can expect the total amount from the Salvation Army. Capt. Doug Winters from the Escanaba Salvation Army said the total is looking to be 10 percent lower compared to last year.

Winters said the money raised will go towards many programs.

“The money that we raised this time of year goes to support some of the real visible programs that we have. The Toy Shop giveaway and everyone knows about our pantry services,” Winters said. “But we also use that money to support the Salvation Army year-round, so it helps us keep the doors open throughout the year.”

The goal for the Central U.P. this year was $360,000. While expected to fall short, the U.P. Development Director Cari Detmers said there has been a rise in volunteers.

“This year we had some really great new volunteers for kettles, some really great groups. We implemented a program this year called the Kettle Sponsor Program and we had some fantastic business engagement,” Detmers said.

Detmers said businesses like Vango’s and Fox Marquette participated. She said when a business sponsors a kettle there are multiple benefits.

“We had just a plethora of people that stepped up and they basically sponsored a kettle for the day. So in sponsoring the kettle for the day, they basically donated to the kettle and they brought us kettle ringers,” Detmers said. “So we got a lot of new volunteers this year at the kettles both here in Marquette and Escanaba.”

Detmers said she is already looking to expand the kettle sponsor program for the next holiday season.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First baby born in the Upper Peninsula in 2023
First baby born in the Upper Peninsula in 2023
Mugshot of Eric Edwards from the Luce County Sheriff's Office.
UPDATE: Driver in fatal Luce County crash arrested for OWI causing death
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for much of Upper Michigan for Tuesday and Tuesday night.
Winter Weather Advisory for much of Upper Michigan Tuesday
snow
Wet snow & wintry mix moves in today

Latest News

Mannequin used in Marquette to train for CPR
American Heart Association stresses importance of knowing CPR
Sunny 101.9 WKQS poster.
Sunny 101.9 WKQS FM is turning 25 years old on Thursday
State Rep. Sara Cambensy (D-Marquette) speaking on the House floor at the Capitol in Lansing...
Sara Cambensy reflects on time as 109th State House Representative
The Marquette Regional History Center
Marquette Regional History Center seeks nominations for annual history awards