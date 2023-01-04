Northern Lights YMCA reports a steady increase in new members since November

IRON MOUNTAIN & ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Working out more often is one of the most popular New Year’s resolutions. The Northern Lights YMCA (NLYMCA) in Dickinson and Delta Counties reports a steady increase in new membership.

In the last two months, the Y estimates about 400 new memberships have been purchased between the Dickinson and Delta centers. In the last month alone, there were more than 15,000 visits between the two centers.

Now, the Y looks to retain these new members.

“We are running a promotion this month, half off the joining fee and automatic enrollment into our loyalty program,” said Ron Deuter, NYLCA Dickinson Center Director. “We believe in encouraging our members to stay well the entire year, not just in January. Hopefully, this loyalty program we are launching will do just that.”

Also included in the membership is access to more than 40 weekly classes. Deuter said the most popular membership is the family membership. It gives discounted rates on the Y’s childcare programs.

