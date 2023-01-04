Northern Lights YMCA reports a steady increase in new members since November

In the last two months, the Y estimates about 400 new memberships have been purchased between the Dickinson and Delta centers.
Some of the fitness equipment at the NLYMCA
Some of the fitness equipment at the NLYMCA(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN & ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Working out more often is one of the most popular New Year’s resolutions. The Northern Lights YMCA (NLYMCA) in Dickinson and Delta Counties reports a steady increase in new membership.

In the last two months, the Y estimates about 400 new memberships have been purchased between the Dickinson and Delta centers. In the last month alone, there were more than 15,000 visits between the two centers.

Now, the Y looks to retain these new members.

“We are running a promotion this month, half off the joining fee and automatic enrollment into our loyalty program,” said Ron Deuter, NYLCA Dickinson Center Director. “We believe in encouraging our members to stay well the entire year, not just in January. Hopefully, this loyalty program we are launching will do just that.”

Also included in the membership is access to more than 40 weekly classes. Deuter said the most popular membership is the family membership. It gives discounted rates on the Y’s childcare programs.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First baby born in the Upper Peninsula in 2023
First baby born in the Upper Peninsula in 2023
Mugshot of Eric Edwards from the Luce County Sheriff's Office.
UPDATE: Driver in fatal Luce County crash arrested for OWI causing death
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for much of Upper Michigan for Tuesday and Tuesday night.
Winter Weather Advisory for much of Upper Michigan Tuesday
snow
Wet snow & wintry mix moves in today

Latest News

Snow covered MSP cruiser
First responders want to remind the community to shovel cars, fire hydrants after snowfall
Red kettle donations being counted for the Central U.P.
Salvation Army counts Central UP Red Kettle Campaign donations
Mannequin used in Marquette to train for CPR
American Heart Association stresses importance of knowing CPR
Sunny 101.9 WKQS poster.
Sunny 101.9 WKQS FM is turning 25 years old on Thursday