NMU, UP nonprofit to hold human trafficking awareness training

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, and NMU is teaming up with the Upper Peninsula Human Trafficking Task Force to hold awareness training.

It will take place virtually on both Tuesday Jan. 10 and Wednesday Jan. 11 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The goal is for people understand how to identify trafficking victims and how to report it.

Task force president Stephanie Graef said the training is $75 and open to the public.

“It’s open to anybody that is interested or curious as to what human trafficking is about how they can become involved, how they can protect their family, their young boys and girls, grandchildren, event students,” Graef said.

If you would like to register for the training, click here.

