Negaunee DDA to hold bike input session

By Annette Giachino
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Negaunee’s Downtown Development Authority is calling all bike enthusiasts.

Sunday, Jan. 8 Negaunee officials will hold a bike input session at the Upper Peninsula Brewing Company from 2 p.m. until 3:30 p.m.

The public is welcome to voice their thoughts on how the city can make downtown Negaunee more bike-friendly. City Manager Nate Heffron said the initiatives are part of its’ streetscape project, mostly funded through the MEDC.

“We’ll be looking at areas where we’ll have repair stations, potentially little areas where bikes can be hung up and protected from the elements, such as bike racks. Probably better signage as well,” Heffron said.

Heffron said the streetscape project will start this summer.

