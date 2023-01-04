More rounds of wintry mix & wet snow today

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 6:36 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
A break from the precipitation comes to an end later this morning as a round of wintry mixture moves in. This will include freezing drizzle/rain. This will cause a thin glaze of ice. It transitions to wet snow by this afternoon. Lake-enhanced snow will be likely along the east and northeasterly wind belts. Snow amounts will range 4-6″, with 7-10″ in the higher elevations across the west and western Marquette county. Road conditions will be difficult at times between slushy and icy.

Today: Morning wintry mixture then wet snow becomes widespread

>Highs: Low 30s

Thursday: Morning snow then becomes scattered

>Highs: Upper 20s

Friday: Partly cloudy with isolated snowflakes

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Saturday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Low to mid 20s

Sunday: Mostly sunny and slightly milder

>Highs: Upper 20s

Monday: Mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

