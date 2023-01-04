More rounds of wintry mix & wet snow today
A break from the precipitation comes to an end later this morning as a round of wintry mixture moves in. This will include freezing drizzle/rain. This will cause a thin glaze of ice. It transitions to wet snow by this afternoon. Lake-enhanced snow will be likely along the east and northeasterly wind belts. Snow amounts will range 4-6″, with 7-10″ in the higher elevations across the west and western Marquette county. Road conditions will be difficult at times between slushy and icy.
Today: Morning wintry mixture then wet snow becomes widespread
>Highs: Low 30s
Thursday: Morning snow then becomes scattered
>Highs: Upper 20s
Friday: Partly cloudy with isolated snowflakes
>Highs: Mid to upper 20s
Saturday: Partly cloudy and seasonal
>Highs: Low to mid 20s
Sunday: Mostly sunny and slightly milder
>Highs: Upper 20s
Monday: Mostly cloudy and mild
>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow
>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s
