Marquette Regional History Center seeks nominations for annual history awards

The Marquette Regional History Center
The Marquette Regional History Center
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Regional History Center is now accepting nominations for its annual history awards.

The Helen Longyear Paul Award is for an individual and their work in local history. The Peter White Award is for an organization or group with research or a project based on local history.

To submit a nomination, send the Marquette Regional History Center an email at mrhc@marquettehistory.org or drop off a physical copy of your submission at the history center. Submissions should include a one-page document containing information on the nominee, reference materials, and a website.

The Marquette Regional History Center said the awards are a reminder that anyone can be a positive influence on their community.

“Preservation of local history really reminds people where they’re from and what’s important going forward,” said Betsy Rutz, Marquette Regional History Center museum educator. “When we stop and recognize those that are doing that in our community, it just brings it to light and reminds other people that you can make a small difference in your community that goes a long way.”

Awards will be presented at the history center’s annual meeting on Feb. 22.

