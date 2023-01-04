Marquette City Police Department reminds pet owners to leash dogs

Many trails like the Tourist Park trailhead in Marquette have signs that remind dog owners of the laws for leashing your pet.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Police Department is reminding dog owners how to keep their pets and others safe in public spaces.

Police and the Noquemanon Trail Network have received reports of dogs going unleashed on public trails.

Michigan state law requires owners to leash their dogs when using a public trail. Those who are found with dogs off-leash can receive a misdemeanor and fines of up to $10,000.

“A lot of people have pets, and we all think our pet is the best pet and it behaves and does everything we ask, but that is not always the case,” Marquette City Police Captain James Finkbeiner said. “That is why the Michigan leash law is there to make sure that people who are interacting with your dog or in the same vicinity everyone is safe.”

Finkbeiner said if you want to have your dog off leash you can bring them to the dog park at Tourist Park in Marquette.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

