Keweenaw Lions Club holds January meeting with Keweenaw Heartlands purchase presentation

MOHAWK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw Lions Club held its monthly meeting at Slim’s Cafe in Mohawk on Tuesday evening.

The club meets on the first Tuesday of every month at the cafe.

Before Tuesday’s meeting, 10 club members took a tour of Horizon Alternate High School as a follow-up to a previous meeting.

After a dinner provided by the cafe, a presentation was held by Gina Nicholas on the Keweenaw Heartlands parcel purchases by The Nature Conservancy (TNC).

The Conservancy recently purchased the last of five parcels of land from an anonymous third party for $1.9 million.

Members were also able to ask questions of their own, asking about the public availability of the land and the next steps the TNC plans to take.

“Our speakers here at the club are generally providing just information for us,” said Keweenaw Lions Club President Brain Carlson. “Gives people a chance to share their views on what’s going on in the area and help spread the word about what they are doing.”

Following the presentation, the club handed out awards to long-time members for their contributions to the club.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.