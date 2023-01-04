Ishpeming Ski Club to host Annual Ski Jump Tournament

This will be the 136th ski jump tournament
Bonfires at the Ski Jump Tournament.
By TV6 News Team and Caden Meines
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 8:14 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The 136th Annual Ishpeming Ski Club Ski Jumping Tournament is returning to the U.P. once again.

The Tournament will be held at the U.P. Nordic Ski Complex on January 20 and January 21.

This event is just one stop for both the regional premier Five Hills Tournament, and the U.S. Cup.

The Tournament will finish with tailgating, bonfires, and fireworks.

Buttons for the event are on sale now, they are $15 in advance and $20 at the gate.

These buttons are sponsored by these retail outlets:

- Midway Rentals

- Down Wind Sports

- Blackrocks Brewery

- Ore Dock Brewing Co.

- SuperOne Foods-Negaunee

- Jims Jubilee Foods

- Sports Rack Marquette

- Wilderness Sports, Inc.

- Bucks Restaurant

- Elaine’s Place

- U.S. Ski & Snowboard Hall of Fame and Museum

- Kassels Midway

- Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce

- Jasper Ridge Brewery

- Midtown Bakery

- Congress Pizzas

- Cross Roads Shell/Mini-Mart

There will be a Nordic combined cross country ski race on the Ishpeming Ski Club Norman Juhola Trail System during Saturday's competition.

Those looking to volunteer at the Tournament can sign up at Yoopers United.

Click here to find out more about the Ski Jump Tournament, or visit the Ishpeming Ski Club’s Facebook.

