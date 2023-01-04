Ishpeming Ski Club to host Annual Ski Jump Tournament

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The 136th Annual Ishpeming Ski Club Ski Jumping Tournament is returning to the U.P. once again.

The Tournament will be held at the U.P. Nordic Ski Complex on January 20 and January 21.

This event is just one stop for both the regional premier Five Hills Tournament, and the U.S. Cup.

The Tournament will finish with tailgating, bonfires, and fireworks.

Buttons for the event are on sale now, they are $15 in advance and $20 at the gate.

There will be a Nordic combined cross country ski race on the Ishpeming Ski Club Norman Juhola Trail System during Saturday's competition.

Those looking to volunteer at the Tournament can sign up at Yoopers United.

