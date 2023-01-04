Florence County Sheriff seeks information on stolen snowmobiles

The Florence County Sheriff's Department is seeking information about two stolen snowmobiles.
The Florence County Sheriff's Department is seeking information about two stolen snowmobiles.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:01 PM EST
FLORENCE COUNTY, Wisc. (WLUC) - The Florence County Sheriff is asking the public to keep an eye out for a pair of stolen snowmobiles.

The two snowmobiles were reported stolen from a seasonal camp in Homestead, Florence County on Dec. 28. An investigation showed the snowmobiles were taken in the early morning hours of Dec. 23.

The snowmobiles are: a 2001 Artic Cat 600 lime green in color with a Michigan registration sticker of QH4109, a 2013 Artic Cat 800c black and orange in color with Michigan registration sticker of RD9982. Both snowmobiles had Michigan registration stickers on them from the previous owners.

According to the Florence County Sheriff, another snowmobile rider last saw the missing snowmobiles on Dec. 24 unoccupied and parked along the side of a trail in Aurora.

The Florence County Sheriff asks the public to please be on the look-out and contact their office with any information at 715-528-3346.

