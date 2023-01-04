First responders want to remind the community to shovel cars, fire hydrants after snowfall

Snow covered MSP cruiser
Snow covered MSP cruiser(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - This time of year, Shoveling ourselves out of the snow has become second nature for many. However, in light of the recent wet and heavy snow. first responders want to remind drivers about clearing off their cars.

Whether you are running late or leaving in a hurry to go to work, Michigan State Police (MSP) Troopers want you to take the extra time to clean off your car.

“Have all of your windshield, side windows, and back window cleared off,” said Geno Basanese, MSP Iron Mountain Post Community Service Trooper. “It becomes very difficult for the driver behind you if you let the wind clear it off. It makes the visibility of the driver behind you very bad.

Failing to clean off your car could result in a careless driving citation, which is three points on your license.

There are other important places to clear snow. Many cities, including Iron Mountain, have ordinances requiring citizens who have fire hydrants on their property to clear them.

Iron Mountain Fire Department said the fire hydrant is one of the most important fire suppression tools.

“The minimum distance is three feet, all the way around,” said Jeff Friedenstab, Iron Mountain Deputy Director of Fire Services.

Friedenstab said Iron Mountain has more than 800 hydrants. Basanese and Friedenstab said that even though many are accustomed to what a U.P. winter looks like, the first few snowfalls take drivers by surprise.

“As the snow builds, and especially like right now, we have been getting the misty snow and then it freezes,” Friedenstab said. “It takes us a long time to dig out a hydrant and make it accessible. That is time taken away from getting water on the fire.”

Already in 2023, Iron Mountain Fire Department has responded to 14 calls, including medical assistance and car crashes.

