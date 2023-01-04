Feeding America set to visit Alger County Wednesday
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 5:44 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - A Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will be making a visit to residents of Alger County on Wednesday.
The pantry will be located at Eden Lutheran Church, at 1150 M-28 in Munising. Distribution of food will begin at noon. The mobile food pantry is a drive-through event, it is requested that those picking up items stay in their vehicle.
