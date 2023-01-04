Check out what’s in store for Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique in the new year

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique is getting ready for a year of new inventory, artists, and craft trends.

Though the start of the year is a slow time for many gift shops, Amelia’s is rolling out exclusive deals on Facebook and hosting workshops and events to keep customers coming through the door.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon checked in with owner Amy McDonald to find out what’s in store for the new year.

Christmas tends to be the busiest for stores like Amelia's Craft Market.

You can receive exclusive deals at Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique by joining its private Facebook group, linked here.

McDonald says that every day is a birthday and that you’ll find something unique in her shop. Many of the vending artists, including McDonald herself, offer customizations for that one-of-a-kind gift.

One current gift-giving trend is customized items.

Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique is looking to add new vendors. If you or someone you know are interested in selling your products at the shop, call the store at (906) 273-0478, or stop in to pick up an application.

Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique is located at 315 S. Front Street in Marquette.

