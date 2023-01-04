Check out what’s in store for Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique in the new year

New year = new inventory, events, and trends
Inside Amelia's Craft Market and Boutique.
Inside Amelia's Craft Market and Boutique.(WLUC News)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 10:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique is getting ready for a year of new inventory, artists, and craft trends.

Though the start of the year is a slow time for many gift shops, Amelia’s is rolling out exclusive deals on Facebook and hosting workshops and events to keep customers coming through the door.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon checked in with owner Amy McDonald to find out what’s in store for the new year.

Christmas tends to be the busiest for stores like Amelia's Craft Market.

You can receive exclusive deals at Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique by joining its private Facebook group, linked here.

McDonald says that every day is a birthday and that you’ll find something unique in her shop. Many of the vending artists, including McDonald herself, offer customizations for that one-of-a-kind gift.

One current gift-giving trend is customized items.

Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique is looking to add new vendors. If you or someone you know are interested in selling your products at the shop, call the store at (906) 273-0478, or stop in to pick up an application.

Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique is located at 315 S. Front Street in Marquette.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First baby born in the Upper Peninsula in 2023
First baby born in the Upper Peninsula in 2023
Mugshot of Eric Edwards from the Luce County Sheriff's Office.
UPDATE: Driver in fatal Luce County crash arrested for OWI causing death
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for much of Upper Michigan for Tuesday and Tuesday night.
Winter Weather Advisory for much of Upper Michigan Tuesday
snow
Wet snow & wintry mix moves in today

Latest News

Bonfires at the Ski Jump Tournament.
Ishpeming Ski Club to host Annual Ski Jump Tournament Jan. 20 & 21
Feeding America Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Feeding America) (PRNewsfoto/Feeding America)
Feeding America set to visit Alger County Wednesday
crayons
State of the State program cover art competition begins Wednesday
The Keweenaw Lions Club held its monthly meeting Tuesday evening, with a presentation on the...
Keweenaw Lions Club holds January meeting with Keweenaw Heartlands purchase presentation