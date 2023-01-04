American Heart Association stresses importance of knowing CPR

Mannequin used in Marquette to train for CPR
Mannequin used in Marquette to train for CPR(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Buffalo Bills’ player’s on-field collapse is a reminder that a heart emergency could arise at any moment. Health professionals are encouraging the public to learn skills like CPR in case an emergency does happen.

Across the U.P., there are opportunities to get certified in CPR.

The American Heart Association (AHA) in Marquette offers classes for people to get certified. The Training Coordinator for the AHA Marguerite Moore said being certified means you can administer forms of aid before first responders arrive. She said classes will go over a wide range of techniques to help prepare people for emergencies.

“We go through CPR, we go through the Heimlich maneuver go through choking, we go through both conscious and unconscious choking and working with kids. You just you never know when something happens,” Moore said.

You can find various CPR certification forms and more through NMU here.

