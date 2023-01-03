You’re on thin ice: staying safe on frozen bodies of water

The MDNR shares ice safety tips
Woman stands on frozen-over water at Presque Isle, courtesy of Ron Mattson.
Woman stands on frozen-over water at Presque Isle, courtesy of Ron Mattson.(Ron Mattson)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Prepare for the worst-case scenario when you venture on or near ice.

Michigan DNR Conservation Officer Jeremy Sergey shares ice safety tips with TV6′s Tia Trudgeon.

Sergey says when determining ice safety, check for ice quality rather than thickness, keeping in mind that no natural ice is 100% safe to be on.

Clear, bluish water is generally the safest while milky white ice is typically the weakest.

It's not the thickness of the ice that matters, it's the quality.

Trudgeon demonstrates how to check the ice for quality and safety using an ice spud.

How to check ice quality for safety before walking onto it.

Sergey says to prepare for the worst when planning to spend time on the ice.

This includes wearing a floatation device, carrying ice picks, and having a float plan.

Even if you don’t plan to be on the ice, accidents can happen and if you fall into freezing water, remain calm and face the direction you came from.

It's a good idea to bring a flotation device when traveling across ice.

For more information on ice safety, visit www.michigan.gov/dnr/education.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for much of Upper Michigan for Tuesday and Tuesday night.
Winter Weather Advisory for much of Upper Michigan Tuesday
Jeremy Renner plays Hawkeye, a sharp-shooting member of the superhero Avengers squad in...
Jeremy Renner undergoes surgery after snow plow accident
snowmobile
13-year-old dies in single Houghton County snowmobile crash
‘Goat’ tops LSSU’s annual list of banished words

Latest News

Layout of 906 Adventure Team's new space
906 Adventure Team finds new home in Marquette
Tia Trudgeon demonstrates how to use an ice spud to check ice quality.
Ice Safety with MDNR
(Bay College logo)
Bay College seeking applicants for president
Michigan gas price averages rise double digits to begin the new year