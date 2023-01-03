You’re on thin ice: staying safe on frozen bodies of water

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Prepare for the worst-case scenario when you venture on or near ice.

Michigan DNR Conservation Officer Jeremy Sergey shares ice safety tips with TV6′s Tia Trudgeon.

Sergey says when determining ice safety, check for ice quality rather than thickness, keeping in mind that no natural ice is 100% safe to be on.

Clear, bluish water is generally the safest while milky white ice is typically the weakest.

It's not the thickness of the ice that matters, it's the quality.

Trudgeon demonstrates how to check the ice for quality and safety using an ice spud.

How to check ice quality for safety before walking onto it.

Sergey says to prepare for the worst when planning to spend time on the ice.

This includes wearing a floatation device, carrying ice picks, and having a float plan.

Even if you don’t plan to be on the ice, accidents can happen and if you fall into freezing water, remain calm and face the direction you came from.

It's a good idea to bring a flotation device when traveling across ice.

For more information on ice safety, visit www.michigan.gov/dnr/education.

