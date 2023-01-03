Wet snow & wintry mix moves in today

A slow-moving area of low pressure will gradually lift north out of the Central Plains. It will track south of the U.P. across Wisconsin and the Lower Peninsula between today and Thursday. We will have wet snow begin to move in across the south this afternoon with a wintry mix in the south and along Lake Michigan. Then, it becomes all wet snow tonight. The initial swath clears by tomorrow morning. However, we’re expecting more wet snow tomorrow as the low passes through the Lower Peninsula. Behind it, cooler air will filter in to put us back in more seasonal ranges through this weekend. In the meantime, roads will be slippery with icy spots!

Today: Wet snow moves in this afternoon with a wintry mix in the south and southeast

>Highs: Around 30 west, low to mid-30s east

Wednesday: Widespread wet snow

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Thursday: Light scattered snow showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Friday: Becoming partly sunny

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds

>Highs: Low to mid-20s

Sunday: Mostly sunny and near seasonal

>Highs: Mid 20s

Monday: A mix of sun and clouds with clouds increasing

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

