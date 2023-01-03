Week one of 2023 turning icy, slippery as storm brings moderate-heavy wintry mix

NWS winter weather advisories in effect for much of Upper Michigan through Wednesday -- rain/freezing rain, snow, sleet falling heavy at times.
Wet snow, freezing rain and rain to degrade travel conditions through midweek.
Wet snow, freezing rain and rain to degrade travel conditions through midweek.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Find NWS alerts in effect HERE.

A strong and moisture-rich winter system over the Central Plains rides along the jet stream towards Upper Michigan Tuesday, spreading moderate to heavy waves of rain, freezing rain/drizzle, sleet and wet snow. As the system loses its jet support, it nearly stagnates over the Western Great Plains -- slippery, slushy and icy conditions to continue until the system exits towards Friday. Gradual clearing and seasonal temperatures trend towards the weekend.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with moderate to heavy wintry mix; light icing possible with accumulating wet snow 2-5″ WEST / 1-3″ EAST; northeast winds gusting over 20 mph

>Lows: Mid 20s to Low 30s (coldest inland)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with moderate to heavy wintry mix; changing over to snow in the Western U.P. towards evening; easterly winds gusting over 30 mph

>Highs: 30

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with light to moderate scattered snow showers

>Highs: 20s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers

>Highs: 20s

Saturday: Partly cloudy with isolated snow showers early

>Highs: 20s

Sunday to Monday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with above seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 30

Tuesday: Increasing clouds with seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 20s

