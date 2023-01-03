Week one of 2023 turning icy, slippery as storm brings moderate-heavy wintry mix

Find NWS alerts in effect HERE.

A strong and moisture-rich winter system over the Central Plains rides along the jet stream towards Upper Michigan Tuesday, spreading moderate to heavy waves of rain, freezing rain/drizzle, sleet and wet snow. As the system loses its jet support, it nearly stagnates over the Western Great Plains -- slippery, slushy and icy conditions to continue until the system exits towards Friday. Gradual clearing and seasonal temperatures trend towards the weekend.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with moderate to heavy wintry mix; light icing possible with accumulating wet snow 2-5″ WEST / 1-3″ EAST; northeast winds gusting over 20 mph

>Lows: Mid 20s to Low 30s (coldest inland)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with moderate to heavy wintry mix; changing over to snow in the Western U.P. towards evening; easterly winds gusting over 30 mph

>Highs: 30

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with light to moderate scattered snow showers

>Highs: 20s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers

>Highs: 20s

Saturday: Partly cloudy with isolated snow showers early

>Highs: 20s

Sunday to Monday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with above seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 30

Tuesday: Increasing clouds with seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 20s

