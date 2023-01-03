United Way of Marquette encourages monthly donations after holiday season

By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 2:27 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The season of giving may be over, but there are still people in need in the U.P., so United Way is encouraging U.P. residents to continue donating.

The United Way of Marquette is encouraging folks to consider monthly donations to assist those people. Small, monthly donations make it easier for organizations to budget their money compared to larger, one-time donations. Most workplaces also offer workplace donations, where a portion of your paycheck goes to the United Way.

The United Way of Marquette County says that there are volunteer opportunities if you would like to donate your time rather than money.

“There’s hundreds of volunteer opportunities happening right now, every day in Marquette County,” said Andrew Rickauer, United Way of Marquette County executive director. “Whether that’s meal distribution or preparation with Feeding America or Room at the Inn, or working an event like the ski jumps in Ishpeming or the Noquemanon Ski Marathon.”

To donate, click here. To volunteer, click here.

