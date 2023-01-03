Ski clubs host kids’ race in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The second race of the Marquette County Cup was Tuesday.

The Marquette County Cup is a series of cross-country ski races for high school and middle schoolers. About 50 kids from Superiorland Ski Club, the Ishpeming Ski Club, the Marquette Ski Club and Peninsula Nordic Ski Club from Calumet took part. The event gives students exposure to races in a fun atmosphere with friendly competition.

Organizers say the race helps teach kids how to enjoy the outdoors in the winter.

“Winters can be a really fun time to enjoy the outdoors,” said Jenifer Kilpela, Superiorland Ski Club president. “We love showing kids that possibility. Skiing can be for all ages, and this is a fun, competitive way to do it in your youth.”

The next race in the Marquette County Cup will be next Tuesday, Jan. 10.

