Ski clubs host kids’ race in Marquette

The middle schoolers start their race
The middle schoolers start their race(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The second race of the Marquette County Cup was Tuesday.

The Marquette County Cup is a series of cross-country ski races for high school and middle schoolers. About 50 kids from Superiorland Ski Club, the Ishpeming Ski Club, the Marquette Ski Club and Peninsula Nordic Ski Club from Calumet took part. The event gives students exposure to races in a fun atmosphere with friendly competition.

Organizers say the race helps teach kids how to enjoy the outdoors in the winter.

“Winters can be a really fun time to enjoy the outdoors,” said Jenifer Kilpela, Superiorland Ski Club president. “We love showing kids that possibility. Skiing can be for all ages, and this is a fun, competitive way to do it in your youth.”

The next race in the Marquette County Cup will be next Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for much of Upper Michigan for Tuesday and Tuesday night.
Winter Weather Advisory for much of Upper Michigan Tuesday
Jeremy Renner plays Hawkeye, a sharp-shooting member of the superhero Avengers squad in...
Jeremy Renner undergoes surgery after snow plow accident
snowmobile
13-year-old dies in single Houghton County snowmobile crash
‘Goat’ tops LSSU’s annual list of banished words

Latest News

Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
These students at Negaunee High School return to the classroom for their first day back after...
Marquette County students return from winter break
The Marquette City Police had six officers downtown during the New Year's ball drop to ensure...
Marquette City Police report mostly peaceful New Year’s weekend
Wet snow, freezing rain and rain to degrade travel conditions through midweek.
Week one of 2023 turning icy, slippery as storm brings moderate-heavy wintry mix