Michigan gas price averages rise double digits to begin the new year

By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 5:49 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - According to AAA of Michigan, gas prices across the state have risen 21 cents over the past week.

Drivers across the state are now paying an average of $3.20 for a gallon of regular gas. This price is 29 cents less than this time last month but still 10 cents more than this time last year. “Michigan motorists are seeing higher gas prices as they ring in 2023,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “An increase in crude oil prices to close out 2022, along with a busy holiday travel season has led to higher pump prices.”

At the national level, drivers are paying slightly more, at an average of $3.22 per gallon.

When it comes to gas prices by county throughout the Upper Peninsula, Keweenaw County has the highest average at $3.50 per gallon. Meantime, Gogebic County has the lowest at $2.92 per gallon.

To find the lowest gas price averages near you, click here.

