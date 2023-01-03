Marquette County students return from winter break

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County students were back in the classroom Tuesday morning after winter break.

NICE Community Schools is one of several districts in Marquette County to return from break Tuesday. Superintendent Bryan DeAugustine said he is happy to see students back in the classroom.

“This first morning back everybody seemed pretty excited to be back in school,” DeAugustine said. “It sounds like everyone had a restful break and they are happy to be back at it.”

DeAugustine said enrollment at this time is back to how it was prior to the pandemic.

“We have climbed back to our pre-pandemic levels in terms of student attendance,” DeAugustine said. “During the pandemic, people were worried about a number of things whether it be having to wear a mask, or the pandemic itself and so our numbers dropped a bit. Now, we are back where we were before the pandemic hit.”

Negaunee Public Schools also had its first day back Tuesday. Looking forward, Superintendent Dan Skewis said he wants his district to focus on motivation.

“The timeframe from January to March tends to be a little long for both students and staff,” Skewis said. “We want to make sure that we have both learning and some of our extracurriculars. We want to be engaging with our students and having them excited to come to school each day.”

Skewis had some advice for students returning to class.

“Get involved in an activity where you can meet some other people and develop some new friendships and make coming to school more fun,” Skewis said.

Both Skewis and DeAugustine encourage students to finish the rest of the school year strong.

